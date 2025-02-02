Dave Manington and his band Riff Raff play Jazz Hastings

One of the mainstays of the London jazz scene will be taking to the stage for Jazz Hastings’ February session.

Bass player and composer Dave Manington and his band Riff Raff, who have been together for over ten years, will be appearing at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade 0n Tuesday 4 February.

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “This dynamic ensemble of top musicians has developed organically over the last decade and features the highly acclaimed vocalist Brigitte Beraha, who made a huge impression when she appeared at Jazz Hastings in January, renowned pianist Ivo Neame, saxophonist Tomas Challenger, guitarist Rob Updegraff and drummer Tim Giles.

“The starting point for the music is collective improvisation but compositionally it draws on as wide a range of styles as possible. Folk, electronic music and contemporary classical influences are added to the mix with complex jazz harmonies and rhythms and the music has been developed through countless gigs and rehearsals, giving Riff Raff a genuinely unified sound.

“The band also benefits from the fact that Dave, Rob and Tim have been playing together as a rhythm section for other 20 years since starting out in school bands together and have developed a telepathic understanding.

“For Jazz Hastings, they will be performing songs from their new album Weightless, due to be released in February. The music is lyrical, intimate and creative, at times lush and beautiful, others raw and powerful – with influences from across the whole spectrum.

“This will be their third album together. Their first was ‘Hullabaloo’, which came out in 2013 to critical acclaim and was described as “Inventive, forward looking jazz that subtly pushes the envelope whilst remaining thoroughly accessible to the listener.” An even more ambitious Riff Raff album “Challenger Deep” came out in 2018 after an extensive Arts Council funded UK tour.

“Dave Manington also plays extensively with other major jazz musicians both here and around the world and is much in demand as a sideman for jazz, pop and singer-songwriters. His skill as a composer is widely recognised. He was nominated for an Ivor Novelo Award for Jazz Composition in 2021 and he and singer Brigitte Beraha received an Ivors nomination for Best Jazz Small Group Composition in 2022.

“This should be an evening of inventive, improvised yet highly accessible music from some of the UK’s leading jazz musicians.”

Doors open at 7.45 for an 8.30 start. Tickets are £15 on the door.