‘Day of Action’ to bring Fishbourne residents and Community Safety Partnership agencies together

The event is the result of the Chichester District Council Community Engagement team working with Fishbourne Parish Council and other agencies from the Community Safety Partnership to promote better engagement with the community.

The Community Safety Partnership closely monitors crime rates, anti-social behaviour issues and community tensions, so that it can quickly provide a multi-agency response and put solutions in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partners include Sussex Police, West Sussex County Council, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Western Sussex Primary Care Trust, West Sussex Drug and Alcohol Action Team, and Sussex and Surrey Probation Service. Collectively, they deliver projects that aim to make a positive difference within communities.

The event will look to bring residents and Safety Partnerships closer to gether

The day will start at Woolpack carpark from 10am until midday, where members from Chichester District Council, Fishbourne Parish Council, Sussex Police, and Crimestoppers will be available for residents to meet and discuss any concerns they may have. Everyone Active and Chichester District Council’s Health and Wellbeing team will also be available to talk to people. This will be followed by a litter pick in the nearby recreational field.

Then from 12.30pm until 2.30pm, the event will move to Fishbourne Road East, near Westward House, where Chichester District Council, Fishbourne Parish Council, Sussex Police and Crimestoppers and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, will join members of the community to identify areas for graffiti removal and carry out litter picking.

It is hoped the event will provide residents with the opportunity to voice any concerns they have and hear from local authorities’ first-hand about steps they are taking to keep their community safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate that residents of Fishbourne have been concerned over anti-social behaviour in their community,” says Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council. “Our Community Engagement team are always working to make sure residents across the district feel their concerns are not only heard, but acted on, helping them feel safe in their communities.

“We have been working with Fishbourne Parish Council and our partners within the Community Safety Partnership on ways we can reassure residents and be more present in their area. We believe this ‘Day of Action’ is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come and chat with the various agencies involved in the day and get involved in helping to tidy up the area.”

Tracie continues: “This is a chance for local residents to have their say, but also feel reassured at the action that is being taken.”