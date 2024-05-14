DeafKidz International to host inaugural charity golf event at Dyke Golf Club, Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DeafKidz International, a Brighton-based charity dedicated to safeguarding deaf children and young people worldwide, is excited to announce its first-ever charity golf day. This inaugural event will take place at Dyke Golf Club in Brighton on Thursday, 7th June 2024.

Deaf children are three times more likely to experience abuse and exploitation compared to their hearing peers. Recognising this alarming statistic, DeafKidz International prioritises safeguarding in all its initiatives. The funds raised from this golf event will support crucial projects like DeafKidz Defenders, a flagship program addressing seven key safeguarding topics. This program empowers deaf children to report concerns, identify trusted adults, and understand how to stay safe.

"Our first-ever golf day is a chance for people to come together to support our work, responding globally to the protection and safeguarding needs of deaf children and young people," said Steve Crump OBE, founder of DeafKidz International. "Up on the beauty of the Dyke Golf Course, you’ll be able to enjoy an 18-hole course with a shotgun start, prizes for ‘nearest the pin’ and more. You’ll also have the opportunity to find out more about DeafKidz International and what we do."

