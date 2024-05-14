DeafKidz International to host inaugural charity golf event at Dyke Golf Club, Brighton
Deaf children are three times more likely to experience abuse and exploitation compared to their hearing peers. Recognising this alarming statistic, DeafKidz International prioritises safeguarding in all its initiatives. The funds raised from this golf event will support crucial projects like DeafKidz Defenders, a flagship program addressing seven key safeguarding topics. This program empowers deaf children to report concerns, identify trusted adults, and understand how to stay safe.
"Our first-ever golf day is a chance for people to come together to support our work, responding globally to the protection and safeguarding needs of deaf children and young people," said Steve Crump OBE, founder of DeafKidz International. "Up on the beauty of the Dyke Golf Course, you’ll be able to enjoy an 18-hole course with a shotgun start, prizes for ‘nearest the pin’ and more. You’ll also have the opportunity to find out more about DeafKidz International and what we do."
Participants are invited to sign up for the golf day to enjoy a round of golf while contributing to a worthy cause. The event promises not only a day of fun and camaraderie but also the opportunity to make a significant difference in the lives of deaf children globally.