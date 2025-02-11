Death of Seaford charity volunteer inspires Mark Cross woman's London Marathon run in aid of cancer research

The death of an inspirational charity volunteer from Seaford has inspired a 27-year-old woman to run the TCS London Marathon in aid of Brian Tumour Research.

Sam Kendall of Mark Cross is taking part in the 16.2 mile race a year after her community-spirited mother-in-law, Jackie Arkwell died of aglioblastoma in April last year.

Jackie was a charity volunteer who worked with the local food bank, president of Rotary Martello Seaford and fulfilled many charitable duties during this time. She also spent seven years at the helm of Cliffe Bonfire Society as its first female Pioneer Chief, helping to organise its 40,000-people-strong event in November.

Shortly before Christmas 2023, grandmother-of-three, Jackie, was told she had just four months to live after episodes of forgetfulness led to the discovery of three tumours growing on her brain.

Jackie Arkwell

Sam is the chief operating officer of Salon IQ and her partner, Jonathan, is Jackie’s son. She said: “Jackie’s diagnosis came out of nowhere. A few months prior, she couldn’t remember meetings held on Zoom, and was unable to communicate clearly, she often forgot conversations and towards Christmas 2023 couldn’t grasp what was going on when people were talking to her. Sadly, following diagnosis she was too poorly to have any treatment. Until she was diagnosed with the disease, we knew nothing about brain tumours.”

Sam said: “I’m one of those people who like to fix things and didn’t know what I could do or how I could make things better for our family ,so I turned to signing up to run a marathon. Jackie did so much for so many in need; it’s about time someone did something for her to spread her name.” She has already raised more than £3,000 for the charity whose vision is to find a cure for all types of brain tumours.

She added: “Although Jackie never liked a fuss, she’d be proud that I’m out training five times a week to remember her. Supporting Brain Tumour Research has given the whole family something to focus on and I’m certainly looking forward to the event.”

Jackie was shocked to learn that just under 13% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54% across all cancers, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in2002.

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “It’s sad to hear Jackie’s story. Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age and there are more than 100 different types of brain tumour, making them notoriously difficult to find effective treatments for. We’re determined to change that but it’s only by working together we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, a cure. We’re really grateful for Sam’s support and will be there to cheer her across the finish line in April.”

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Sam’s London Marathon challenge please visit: justgiving.com/page/samkendall

