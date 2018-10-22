‘Dedicated, passionate and caring’ social worker nominated for award

A social worker, described as going ‘above and beyond’ to help people with mental health issues, is in the running for a national award.

Hastings resident Chrystell Silas, has been shortlisted by judges in the Social Worker of the Year Awards in the category of Mental Health Social Worker of the Year.

East Sussex County Council employee Chrystell, 34, supports service users in Hastings and Rother who have mental health issues, to move out of institutional care and live independently in the community.

Cllr Carl Maynard, county council lead member for adult social care, said: “Chrystell has helped numerous clients boost their confidence, broaden their horizons and live more rewarding, independent lives.

“She goes above and beyond what’s expected in her role as a social worker, offering invaluable practical and emotional support to service users, and has inspired not only her clients but those she works alongside.

“This national recognition is richly deserved and we can be very proud to have such a dedicated, passionate and caring professional working for the council.”

The awards scheme is the leading celebration of its kind in the sector, with nominees selected by a panel of leading influencers in the social work sector. The Social Worker of the Year Awards is a registered charity, managed by a Board of Trustees who all give their time voluntarily to support the development of the awards.

Chrystell is one of 93 finalists across 16 categories. She will find out if she’s won her category and in the running for the overall Social Worker of the Year award in a ceremony to be held in London in November.

Chrystell says she’s delighted to be in the running for the award. “I am grateful to have been nominated and amazed to have been shortlisted,” she said.

“Helping clients achieve goals, like living more independently, is the best part of my job, especially when they and others never thought it would be possible.

“As I have been recognised by my managers, I would also like to thank them and my colleagues who allow, encourage and motivate me to practice social work creatively to achieve the best outcomes for our clients.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series paper by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer Series paper simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)