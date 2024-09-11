Dedication service at Arun Crematorium

A special service has taken place to formally dedicate one of the most environmentally-friendly crematoriums in the country to the communities it serves.

Arun Crematorium opened in August 2023 to serve the communities in and around Arundel, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, Selsey and Worthing.

It is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 40 sites across England, Scotland and Wales, all set within beautifully-landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Westerleigh Group’s tradition is to dedicate a new crematorium to its community in the presence of funeral directors, celebrants, members of the clergy and senior representatives from many organisations within the bereavement sector and it usually takes place within the first 12 months after its opening.

The invited congregation included the Deputy Mayor of Bognor Regis, Councillor Gill Yeates, local funeral directors, clergy, celebrants and senior representatives from organisations representing funeral and cremation professionals all over the UK.

The service was led by Rev Richard Hayes, vicar of Clymping, Yapton and Ford, who thanked everyone involved in caring for and supporting the bereaved.

It featured several readings, a poem, a singing of the popular hymn All Things Bright and Beautiful and two solo performances, of Jerusalem and The Lord is my Shepherd, sung by local celebrant Lisa Pow.

Debbie Smith, CEO of Westerleigh Group, told the congregation about the four-year journey leading to the opening of the crematorium, which has already established itself as an important part of the local community.

She praised manager Adam Westwood and his team for the exceptional care they have provided to bereaved families since the site opened.

After the service, guests were able to tour the modern and welcoming chapel as well as Arun Crematorium’s beautifully landscaped grounds.

Adam Westwood said: “I’m proud to be helping to provide local families with the exceptional care that Westerleigh Group is renowned for, working with them to create uniquely personal services and memorials for their loved ones.

“We are also building relationships with the wider community, enabling them to access and benefit from our beautifully peaceful and wildlife-rich grounds.

“I am looking forward to continuing to help Arun Crematorium provide a very positive presence in the area.”

For more information about the exceptional care and services provided by Arun Crematorium, and of the community events it hosts throughout the year, visit: www.aruncrematorium.co.uk