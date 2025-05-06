Deep Looking offer the exhibition Colour and Light in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Deep Looking offer the exhibition Colour and Light running from May 13-25 at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group comprises three artists from the south of England – Consuelo Simpson from Hampshire and Dawn Langley and Janet McWilliam from Surrey – who have joined creative forces to promise a “striking new exhibition that celebrates experimentation, collaboration, and a deep engagement with materials.”

Though working individually, they are united by a shared curiosity and desire to push the boundaries of their disciplines, Consuelo says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The exhibition is a coming together of three artists who thrive on experimentation, exploring how line, colour, texture, repetition, and layering can shift our perceptions and provoke new ways of thinking. The result is a rich, multidisciplinary mix of works on paper, textile sculptures, book forms, paintings, photographs, and prints – a thoughtful blend of abstract 2D and 3D pieces that invite you to slow down and really look.

“At the heart of the exhibition is the idea of making as a kind of conversation between the artists and their materials, between the artworks and the viewers. There is a sense of shared experience running through it all, a recognition of the things that connect us. The artists hope visitors will enjoy pausing, reflecting, and maybe even discovering new associations or perspectives through these intriguing visual dialogues. It is not just about instant impact, but about spending time, noticing the small things and enjoying the unexpected.

“This is the first time the three artists have exhibited together at the Oxmarket Contemporary in Chichester. With such a broad and tactile range of work, there is something here for everyone: lovers of contemporary art, fans of traditional craft and anyone with a curious eye.”

Consuelo Simpson is a collector and forager of old tools and intriguing objects and a champion of traditional craft. Her work is steeped in history, celebrating time-honoured skills like net-making, weaving, and bookbinding. She sees printmaking as part of a long lineage of craftsmanship, a way of continuing and reinterpreting those old stories through her hands-on practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Langley brings a different kind of curiosity to her practice. Her work often explores traces – what we leave behind, how objects or images tell stories. She enjoys creating unexpected combinations and has even collaborated with machines to disrupt the usual order of things, giving familiar scenes a strange new edge.

Janet McWilliam uses colour and texture in ways that feel deeply connected to the rhythms of domestic life. Her work carries echoes of the repeated gestures that fill a home over time - brushing, scrubbing, folding, painting – and she shares a kind of dance with her materials, letting them guide the process as much as she directs it.”

As Consuelo says: “Together, (we) offer a thoughtful and refreshing take on what it means to make, to notice, and to share. (Our) exhibition is an invitation – to look closely, to linger, and maybe to see the world a little differently.”

Pictured from L to R: Dawn Langley (blue top), Janet McWilliam (black jacket), Consuelo Simpson (grey top).