Defeat, but Golds boss happy with the performance

Action from Littlehampton Town's defeat to Margate at the weekend | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Littlehampton Town may not have got the result they wanted, but joint boss Mitch Hand got the performance he wanted.

The Golds lost 2-1 at the Sportsfield with Ibrahim Olutade giving the visitors the lead in the 13th minute from the penalty spot. George Gaskin got a red card on 56 minutes before Louie Atkins doubled the Margate lead.

Ben Cheverton got the Golds’ goal but it wasn’t enough as Margate claimed all three points.

Hand said: “It wasn’t the result we wanted but it was definitely the performance I wanted. Had we had 11 men for 90 minutes I believe we’d have got something from the game.

"I never comment of referees or officials but let’s just say I thought we were very unlucky.”

And Hand added that his side are struggling for numbers at the moment. “We’re down to the bare bones at the minute and not a lot is going our way so it’s going to take everything we’ve got,” he said. “We’re missing five or six through injury and suspension and we’re in a poor run of form, we’re backs against the wall right now and what we need to do is react, stop feeling sorry for ourselves and start fighting back.

"There’s a long way to go so we’re certainly not panicking but we also know it’s an unforgiving league and if you don’t start putting points on the board quickly then you can find yourself bang in trouble.”

Littlehampton face Crawley Down Gatwick on Tuesday night before they travel to Erith Town on Saturday before hosting Broadbridge Heath on Boxing Day.