Community Day to mark VE Day anniversary in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Community Day is to be held by Chichester City Council to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event at The Council House on North Street on May 10 from 9.30am to 4.30pm will feature community stalls and fire engines from Chichester Fire Station.

A fish and chip van will be available to buy your supper.

VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, is celebrated on May 8 each year and marks the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender, effectively ending the war in Europe in 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marking VE Day in Chichester

This is just one of the variety of events Chichester City Council is hosting this year.

There is Swing Dance in the The Assembly Room on May 8 at 7pm with live music by Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra with the dance led by Chichester Lindy Hoppers. Admission is free. A VE Day Exhibition, again with free admission, takes place in the The Old Court Room from May 8 to 10, 9.30am to 4.30pm.

There is also a Guided Walk (limited spaces available) on May 11 at 10.30am. Meet at in the Portico at The Council House and wear suitable shoes for walking about 1.5hrs. Book a place: https://www.tickettailor.com/…/chichestercityco…/1654892 or call 01243 788502