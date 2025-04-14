Mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Selsey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are invited to bring their fish and chips before joining in the celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Selsey.

Start your evening on May 8, says Selsey Town Council, by taking your fish and chip supper (from your favourite Selsey chippy) to East Beach Greet at 7pm.

At 7,10 pm you can watch a display and sail past by the RNLI Selsey Lifeboat, Coastguard Rescue Team and Selsey Fishermen – ‘our home front’s answer to a flypast’, says the town council.

An hour later you can sing along to community wartime songs with Chichester City Band at 8.10pm.

This is followed at 8.50pm by a civic ceremony when you can hear personal stories of events and see photos of Selsey on the home front during World War II.

The grand finale is at 9.30pm with the lighting of the beacon – a symbol of remembrance and unity.

"Come for the whole evening or just part of it – but don’t miss this chance to honour VE Day 80 together. Be there, be part of it!” says the town council.

For more information email: [email protected]