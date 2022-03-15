Police in East Sussex work to keep women safe at night

Project WAVE (Wellbeing And Vulnerability Engagement) was introduced at the end of 2021 and saw dedicated teams covering East Sussex on Friday and Saturday nights. The patrols focus on areas where people have reported feeling unsafe using the StreetSafe app.

Sussex Police has now rolled out dedicated Project WAVE cars highlighting Ask For Angela - a national initiative encouraging women to ‘ask for Angela’ at bars/clubs if they’re feeling unsafe.

Chief superintendent Katy Woolford, divisional commander for East Sussex, said, “Ask for Angela is a discrete way for women to get help if they are feeling unsafe while on a night out, and we were keen to help raise awareness of this initiative by highlighting the information on some of our police cars.

“In doing so, it also helps women and girls identify our dedicated Project WAVE cars. These are cars specifically out patrolling areas where people have reported feeling unsafe in our communities, with officers ready and willing to engage with people who may be feeling vulnerable while out and about in the town centres.

“Our Project WAVE cars also carry personal attack alarms which are handed out by officers to women during the night-time economy. On a weekend earlier this month, more than 100 alarms were given out to women in Eastbourne.

“Everyone has a right to be safe and feel safe, and we are absolutely committed to listening to people’s concerns and doing all we can to protect them.”

Officers, including some in plain clothes, are also out on foot patrols in identified hotspot locations in East Sussex engaging with the public and licensed premises.

Police in East Sussex are also rolling out additional vulnerability training to officers and staff which will be offered to all licensed premises in the area too. The training will help those working during the night-time economy to support women and girls and identify areas where steps can be taken to improve public safety.

This month 22 licensed premises have been issued with radios to enable them to directly contact the WAVE cars should they have concerns.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell accompanied officers on their Project WAVE patrols last month. She said, “I was really impressed with the work Sussex Police is undertaking in our town to keep women and girls safe especially during the night.

“After several very high-profile national cases of women tragically murdered while out on the streets, it is vitally important women and girls, and indeed everyone, feels safe when they out and this project is targeting those areas where they don’t.

“I also really support and would like to spread the message about Ask For Angela. This national initiative is encouraging women to ‘ask for Angela’ at bars or clubs so they can get help if they feel unsafe.”

To report a crime, contact police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.