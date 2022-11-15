Motorists are facing queuing traffic following reports of an overturned car this evening (Tuesday, November 15).

Two police cars are at the scene, near the Avisford Park Hotel, where eye witnesses have reported that a white car has overturned and is in a ditch just off the A27.

Traffic is slow and queuing from Tye Lane/Mill Road towards the Fontwell East Roundabout.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, police constable on the Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: “We’re on scene at a single vehicle non injury collision on the A27 eastbound between Fontwell and Arundel. We’ve got one lane closed whilst we deal with the incident and await vehicle recovery. Traffic is heavy as a result.”

Picture courtesy of PC Tom Van Der Wee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did you see anything? Get in touch: [email protected]