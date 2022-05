Traffic is reportedly slow and queuing along Bognor Road and the A27 following reports that a vehicle towing a horsebox stalled this afternoon (Friday, May 27).

The incident is said to be affecting traffic on the Chichester bypass and around the A259 Bognor Road near the roundabout.

Police are reportedly on their way to investigate.

Police car stock image