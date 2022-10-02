‘Deliberate’ fire in Crawley

According to Sussex Police, emergency services responded to reports of a fire on Northgate Avenue at around 8.10pm last night (Saturday, October 1). A police spokesperson said: “The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. The matter is being treated as a deliberate ignition and an area search was carried out to try and locate the suspect. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1159 of 01/10.”