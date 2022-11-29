Delight as new Horsham Sports Injury Clinic launches

Slinfold resident and Clinic Director Cheryl Probin, (who went to Millais School in Horsham before setting out on a career in sports therapy) was proud to show off her new expanded clinic facilities and introduce her growing team. She said “ I’m bursting with pride. It’s been a challenging journey to get to this point. Remembering those cramped beginnings setting up the original business in a tiny little attic room in 2014, moving to our spacious new clinic in 2020, and then only to be faced with the start of a pandemic. It was touch and go if the business would survive all the lockdowns etc but thanks to some generous Government and Horsham District Council grants we have been able to acquire some incredible equipment such as a shockwave and high intensity laser which has made a huge difference. As a result we’ve been able to help lots of patients overcome sports and non sports related injuries and now we've just opened our new rehabilitation studio! I have fulfilled my ambition to create a vibrant business supporting the local West Sussex economy and just keep pinching myself every time I visit the business park. This really is a dream come true.”