Delight as new Horsham Sports Injury Clinic launches

The early evening event was attended by clients, local sporting club co-ordinators, supporters, staff and colleagues. The guest list included local councillors representing Broadbridge Heath (Cllr Christian Mitchell), Southwater North (Cllr Billy Green), Rusper and Colgate (Cllr Liz Kitchen) and Kate Parkin - Director - NHS Armed Forces Community.
Slinfold resident and Clinic Director Cheryl Probin, (who went to Millais School in Horsham before setting out on a career in sports therapy) was proud to show off her new expanded clinic facilities and introduce her growing team. She said “ I’m bursting with pride. It’s been a challenging journey to get to this point. Remembering those cramped beginnings setting up the original business in a tiny little attic room in 2014, moving to our spacious new clinic in 2020, and then only to be faced with the start of a pandemic. It was touch and go if the business would survive all the lockdowns etc but thanks to some generous Government and Horsham District Council grants we have been able to acquire some incredible equipment such as a shockwave and high intensity laser which has made a huge difference. As a result we’ve been able to help lots of patients overcome sports and non sports related injuries and now we've just opened our new rehabilitation studio! I have fulfilled my ambition to create a vibrant business supporting the local West Sussex economy and just keep pinching myself every time I visit the business park. This really is a dream come true.”
Cllr Mitchell said “The Horsham Sports Injury Clinic is a local business that has gone from strength to strength recently and exactly the small and medium sized business that are the backbone of our economy that we want to grow and foster in our District.”Cheryl went on to say “Our new state of the art facilities will provide clients with specially tailored rehabilitation programmes in the customised studio and we hope it will attract ex military veterans too, in what we believe to be very conducive surroundings to help them recover. In addition, being a caring company, the Horsham Sports Injury Clinic team are already planning their next charity fundraising challenge!”
“The launch event also provided some welcome business for local Rusper caters Lisa Lucious Bakes who made the most amazing Horsham Sports Injury branded cup cakes you’ve ever seen, expertly decorated in corporate colours too, and thanks also go to Ashley House Tea’s who provided delicious savouries.” All are welcome to come along and check out the Horsham Sports Injury Clinic facilities. www.sussexsportsinjury.co.uk