Delta 7 celebrates 10 ROCKING years at The Cinque Ports Club in Uckfield
Delta 7 is a seven-piece post-punk rock band based in Eastbourne, comprising of members with diverse personalities, talents, and disabilities. Delta 7 is an uplifting and powerful voice for everyone who feels a little outside of ‘mainstream’ society. Their shared passion for music, positive energy, and support for each other have enabled them to create music that resonates with audiences, both locally and around the world.
This special anniversary promises to be an unforgettable celebration of diversity, inclusion and friendship alongside infectious music and the unmistakable energy that only Delta 7 can deliver.
The story of Delta 7 has been documented in 2 award-winning films directed by Rosie Baldwin, We Rise and the BAFTA short listed film DELTA 7EVEN released by VICE TV. You can watch both these films here: https://www.cultureshift.org.uk/delta-7films
Tickets for the event are £3 and can be purchased online at:https://Delta7birthday.eventbrite.co.uk
For more information about Delta 7 and their 10th anniversary celebration, please contact: Julia Roberts at [email protected]