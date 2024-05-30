Delta 7 celebrates 10 ROCKING years at The Cinque Ports Club in Uckfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delta 7 invites music lovers to join them for a night of celebration as they mark a decade of making music together. This milestone event will take place on Friday 14th June from 18:30 to 21:00 at the Cinque Ports Club, located at 186 High Street, Uckfield, TN22 1AU.

Delta 7 is a seven-piece post-punk rock band based in Eastbourne, comprising of members with diverse personalities, talents, and disabilities. Delta 7 is an uplifting and powerful voice for everyone who feels a little outside of ‘mainstream’ society. Their shared passion for music, positive energy, and support for each other have enabled them to create music that resonates with audiences, both locally and around the world.

This special anniversary promises to be an unforgettable celebration of diversity, inclusion and friendship alongside infectious music and the unmistakable energy that only Delta 7 can deliver.

The story of Delta 7 has been documented in 2 award-winning films directed by Rosie Baldwin, We Rise and the BAFTA short listed film DELTA 7EVEN released by VICE TV. You can watch both these films here: https://www.cultureshift.org.uk/delta-7films

Delta 7 performing at the De La Warr Pavilion

Tickets for the event are £3 and can be purchased online at:https://Delta7birthday.eventbrite.co.uk