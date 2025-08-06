Denmans Garden - new exhibition by artist in residence

For the past eighteen months Bognor Regis artist Oscar Romp has been Denmans Garden’s artist in residence.

The results of his work now go on display, free to view in the Pavilion at Midpines Café in an exhibition running from Friday, August 8 until at least Christmas (Mon-Sat, 9-4 and Sun from 10-4).

“I have been getting to Denmans when I can, and it has been really, really good for me,” Oscar says “It is a tough time for me and a tough time for artists and creative people generally. There is very little work to be had and very little money to be earned from sales but it's a difficult time in my life as well. I live with my elderly parents, and it has become important that either me or my sister are around most of the time. That takes up a lot of time and focus at the moment so it is good to get away from that.

“When I go to Denmans I don't mess around. I just get painting or drawing straight away. Apart from Denmans I have other forms of escape. I have a lifelong love of music and dance and through that I got into DJ’ing. I get sporadic DJ gigs which are very poorly paid but you have to do the things that you love.

“When I was quite a young teenager, not really deciding to pursue the arts at all, one of the things that I got into around then was painting views in my mum's garden, just focusing on one corner and honing in on all the chaos of nature and trying to make sense of it. I did that before I went through higher education and chose my path. That interest in nature was always there and as a 12 or 13-year-old I was really interested in ecology and wildlife and particularly birdlife. It was just part of my consciousness.

“My mum was an avid gardener but a gardener very much in the spirit of Denmans. It was not about tight control and uniform regularity.

“My exhibition is about 20 to 30 drawings that I have made on site in all weathers. The first year and a half we had dreadful, dreadful winters which were very wet particularly the first winter when I was trying to avoid a deluge every day and dodging between the showers. I draw in charcoal and artist chalk pastel. There are also three or four oil paintings which are longer term projects that have grown much slower, mostly begun on site but finished in the studio.

“Denmans has this approach of the garden being outdoor rooms. It is not about geometric appearance where you build an ornament to be looked at in awe. It is about the garden being an extension of the house to be lived in and to be worked in. But it is also about imposing design on the chaos of nature but in a more rounded and creative way. It is about playing with the spontaneity and the way it does unexpected things. The patterns in nature are repeated but there are interruptions and there are deviations to the patterns. Whatever controls they try to put on the plants and shrubs, nature is always subverting them.”

Garden entry tickets: adults £10 seniors £8, children £8.