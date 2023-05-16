Depraved Bognor Regis couple who kept disabled Chichester man as slave convicted

A depraved pair of Bognor Regis carers have been convicted of abusing and exploiting a vunerable Chichester man and the husband of one of the carers.

Sarah Somerset-How, 49, of Aldwick Road, plotted with her husband’s carer, 40-year-old George Webb, of Flansham Lane, to leave their victim bedbound and malnourished while they rinsed his bank and abused him.

Webb was hired as a live-in carer for Somerset-How’s 40-year-old husband, who required round-the-clock care, in Chichester in 2016, national media reported.

Over the next four years, Somerset-How’s husband was physically and psychologically abused, left without sufficient food and drink and forced to live in squalid conditions.

Police stock image

Texts from the defendants’ mobile phones showed they had become involved in a sexual relationship and intentionally neglected their victim to take drugs and plan nights away.

Webb was subsequently arrested and charged with wilful neglect as a care worker, holding a person in slavery/servitude, causing actual bodily harm, fraud by false representation and theft.

Somerset-How was also charged with wilful neglect as a care worker, holding a person in slavery/servitude, fraud by false representation and theft.

At Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (May 12), both were found guilty of wilful neglect and holding a person in slavery/servitude. Webb was also found guilty of causing actual bodily harm.

Somerset-How and Webb were found not guilty of fraud by false representation and theft.

Detective Constable Cheyne Garrett said: “Sarah Somerset-How and George Webb totally betrayed their innocent victim, who relied on them both for the most basic of human needs.

“The scale of their depravity was revealed thanks to the tenacity of a friend who alerted the victim’s family. They acted quickly to report their concerns despite Somerset-How and Webb’s efforts to isolate them.

“I would like to thank them for raising the alarm, and the victim in this case for supporting the investigation through to conviction under extremely challenging circumstances.

“No romantic relationship, friendship or working relationship should make you feel unsafe and isolated from friends and family. If you feel bullied, trapped, fearful, or someone is telling you that who you are isn’t good enough, please ask for help.