Deputy Mayor of Hailsham to launch Christmas campaign for the homeless

The Deputy Town Mayor will be launching a fundraising appeal for the homeless in Hailsham over the festive period, of which members of the public are invited to make donations and offer their support.

Members of Hailsham Ropemakers Women's Institute have created a full-sized Christmas tree made of crochet squares using donated wool, to raise money for the local charity Warming up the Homeless which provides outreach support, food and welfare for homeless people in the local area.

The tree will be on public display in Hailsham Library from Friday, November 29, during normal library opening hours.

The Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, will be attending the official launch of the fundraising appeal at the library at 2pm on the above date. Members of Hailsham Ropemakers WI and representatives from Warming up the Homeless will be attending.

People are invited to make donations to Warming up the Homeless and details of how you can support this campaign can be found on Facebook ('Hailsham Ropemakers WI').

After Christmas, the crochet squares will be repurposed to make blankets for the homeless.

"I'm proud to be supporting Hailsham Ropemakers WI's appeal to raise funds for Warming up the Homeless," said Cllr Ricketts. "The charity does an outstanding job supporting people in the area who are homeless or at risk of homelessness by providing advice, support, food and welfare when it is needed."

"With the winter fast approaching, I hope people will be charitable by donating money to this good cause. Warming up the Homeless needs your support to continue doing the great work they do every day."

Hailsham Ropemakers WI vice-president, Jane Butler commented: "Hailsham Ropemakers WI members are proud to support our community, and we have had great fun making the tree. At this time of year, it’s particularly important to remember those who are vulnerable, and I hope the people of Hailsham will help us with our appeal."

Hailsham Ropemakers WI is a group for women who want to share and learn in a friendly environment. Members meet at 7:30pm on the second Thursday of every month at the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field.

Warming up the Homeless is an award-winning, registered frontline charity supporting homeless people on the Southeast Coast from Hastings to Eastbourne and surrounding areas.

The charity has been operating since 2015, acting as a conduit between the raw edge of homelessness and statutory agencies: providing daily outreach support, food banks and welfare advocacy.