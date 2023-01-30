Developer promises more than 100 trees as part of new homes plan for Stone Cross

Persimmon Homes South East has announced new details for its proposed development at Stone Cross, Pevensey. The final scheme comprises more than100 new trees, an amphitheatre space for community activities and play areas specifically designed for young girls.

Stone Cross Layout

Planning permission for 90 new homes at Stone Cross, Hailsham Road, Pevensey has already been agreed in principle and this application sets out the final details of the scheme, subject to approval by Wealden District Council.

Persimmon will be building a mix of two, three and four bedroom family homes on site as well as investing more than£200,000 into local public services. In addition to this financial contribution, 32 homes will be transferred to a local housing association partner for either shared ownership, or below market rent.

A green and innovative design has been produced for Stone Cross, with 116 new trees being planted on site and a new community amphitheatre also being installed. This will provide the community with an attractive space for play, recreational activities and performance. As well as the amphitheatre offering a unique space for young girls, the equipment in the play parks has also been specifically designed to take account of the activities that young girls enjoy, as well as young boys. The design for the open space was inspired by the Make Space for Girls Campaign.

Elouise Mitchell, Planning Manager for Persimmon South East said: “As well as delivering much needed new homes in Wealden, we’re also delighted to have developed a plan for the site which sees so many new trees planted.