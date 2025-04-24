Developer wants to sell Lewes Bus Station site

Councillors and campaigners are considering their options after it was revealed the developer who pushed through plans to build on the former Lewes Bus Station site have put the land on the market.

The site is being marketed through Oakley Property as a ‘prime Lewes development site’ with price on application.

Separately, Lewes Town Council is continuing to pursue a ‘legal dialogue’ with the SDNPA over the controversial development.

The scheme to demolish the former bus station and replace it with housing was approved in September 2024 by the South Downs National Park Authority's (SDNPA) planning committee.

Developer the Generator Group, who took control of the site in 2021, was given permission to build three houses, 32 flats and 198 sq ms (650 sq ft) of commercial floorspace. It was their second attempt to get a scheme through.

However according to Lewes Town Council, finalised permission has only just been granted after a key agreement called Section 106 was agreed.

Now the site has gone on the market, however because the building and surrounding bus stops are listed as an Asset of Community Value, community groups have an exclusive six-week opportunity to express an interest.

During that time the owner of the land is restricted from selling to anyone else. If a community group does express an interest, the owner cannot sell for another six months while the group develops a bid and raises the necessary funds to buy the property.

A spokesperson from Lewes Chamber of Commerce said: “The Chamber has been working towards a better solution for Lewes Bus Station, ever since we first alerted everyone to the then imminent closure in 2021.

“I have spoken with a few individuals who are keen to ensure the community does declare an interest, and with LDC about the possibility of the site being brought into use in a way that better serves Lewes Town.

“The very short of it is: LDC is interested in getting more social housing built AND saving the bus station. However, there are lots of possible permutations to an outcome, and it is important not to raise hopes.

“The Chamber will continue to work with all interested parties for a successful solution.“

The site was due to be discussed at Lewes Town Council's full council meeting on April 24.

Members were set to receive an update from the Planning Committee and to agree to have an Extraordinary Full Council Meeting to consider next steps.

The town council has already sent a pre-action protocol letter to SDNPA to advise the Park it is considering a judicial review of its decision to approve the plans.

SDNPA responded, saying the committee was satisfied that adequate consideration had been given to the accessibility of bus facilities.

But after seeking an opinion from a barrister in planning matters, the Town Council was told there is an arguable Public Sector Equality Duty challenge to this decision to grant planning permission based on poor suggestions of alternative bus provision in Lewes.

They were told the possibility of a case succeeding would be based on a response to a further pre-action protocol letter which the council has now sent.