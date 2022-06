Thirty five-year-old Timothy Evans could be in Brighton, police have said, and anyone who sees his is asked to dial 999 urgently.

Chichester Police said on social media: “We're very concerned for Timothy Evans, after the 35-year-old has been reported missing in Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He has links to Brighton, and has been known to use the rail network to get there.

Anyone who sees Timothy is urged to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 621 of 08/06.