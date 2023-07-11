NationalWorldTV
Dial 999 if you see this missing 42 year-old with links to East Grinstead

Officers are seeking help to locate a woman who has links to East Grinstead who has been reported missing.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:45 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 17:46 BST

Kent Police have raised their concerns for Eileen Hanson, 42, from Rochester, and there are growing concerns for her welfare after she failed to return home following a flight back from a holiday abroad.

Kent Police said in a statement: “On Sunday, July 9, she landed at Luton airport and on the following day is reported to have been seen in the Euston area of London.

“Eileen is black, of medium build and around 5ft 3ins tall. She may be wearing a green and red flower print dress, with long slits on both sides, as well as black trainers with white soles.

Kent Police have raised their concerns for Eileen Hanson, 42, from Rochester, and there are growing concerns for her welfare after she failed to return home following a flight back from a holiday abroad. Picture: Kent PoliceKent Police have raised their concerns for Eileen Hanson, 42, from Rochester, and there are growing concerns for her welfare after she failed to return home following a flight back from a holiday abroad. Picture: Kent Police
“She sometimes wears a headscarf and was last seen carrying a red backpack and a small black suitcase.

“Eileen also has links to East Grinstead, and anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 10-0559.”

