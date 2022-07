Thirteen-year-old Omer was last seen in Brighton on Sunday (June 26).

In an appeal today (Thursday, June 30) a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are extremely concerned for Omer, who has been missing from his home in Brighton since Sunday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Omer, 13, is 5’10” and slim, with black, afro-style hair. He may be around Brighton city centre.

Dial 999 if yo see missing Omer