Dial 999 if you see this missing Chichester man

Sussex Police have asked for anyone who sees this missing man or knows where he is to dial 999 quoting serial 850 of 25/05.
Eighty four year old Anthony Weller was reported missing from Chichester city centre at about 2.50pm today (Wednesday, May 25).
Police officers have described him as slim, white, 5’11”, and said he has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a red collar, blue trousers and brown shoes.
In an urgent appeal today, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said on Twitter: “Have you seen Anthony Weller, 84, in Chichester? He was reported missing in the city centre at about 2.50pm. He is slim, white, 5’11”, short brown hair, wearing a black jacket with a red collar, blue trousers & brown shoes. Call police on 999 and quote serial 850 of 25/05.”