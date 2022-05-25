Dial 999 if you see this missing Chichester man

Sussex Police have asked for anyone who sees this missing man or knows where he is to dial 999 quoting serial 850 of 25/05.

Eighty four year old Anthony Weller was reported missing from Chichester city centre at about 2.50pm today (Wednesday, May 25).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers have described him as slim, white, 5’11”, and said he has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a red collar, blue trousers and brown shoes.

Have you seen Anthony Weller, 84, in Chichester?