Dial 999 if you see this missing Chichester man

Police have issued and urgent appeal after a Chichester man went missing today (Monday, August 15).

By Joe Stack
Monday, 15th August 2022, 5:14 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 5:15 pm

Fifty-six-year-old John Buckner was last seen at about 1.10pm today, police said, as they issued an emergency appeal for his whereabouts.

In a social media statement posted this afternoon, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “John Buckner is missing from Chichester. John was last seen at around 1.10pm on Monday (August 15).

“He is 56, white, 5’ 10” and medium build. He has brown hair, wears glasses and has a hearing aid.

Most Popular

If you see John, dial 999 immediately quoting serial 832 of 15/08

“If you see John, dial 999 immediately quoting serial 832 of 15/08.”

Sussex Police