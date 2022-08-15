Dial 999 if you see this missing Chichester man

Fifty-six-year-old John Buckner was last seen at about 1.10pm today, police said, as they issued an emergency appeal for his whereabouts.
“He is 56, white, 5’ 10” and medium build. He has brown hair, wears glasses and has a hearing aid.
“If you see John, dial 999 immediately quoting serial 832 of 15/08.”