Dial 999 if you see this missing Chichester man

Fifty-six-year-old John Buckner was last seen at about 1.10pm today, police said, as they issued an emergency appeal for his whereabouts.

In a social media statement posted this afternoon, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “John Buckner is missing from Chichester. John was last seen at around 1.10pm on Monday (August 15).

“He is 56, white, 5’ 10” and medium build. He has brown hair, wears glasses and has a hearing aid.

If you see John, dial 999 immediately quoting serial 832 of 15/08