Police have issued an urgent appeal after a Hastings man was reported missing today (Monday, December 12).

David Cabero, 31, was last seen near The Ridge, police have said, and he could be travelling by train towards Eastbourne.

Anyone who sees him should contact police on 999 quoting 423 of 12/12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently looking for David Cabero, who has been reported missing from Hastings.

If you see David, or have any information as to his whereabouts, please dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 423 of 12/12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 31-year-old was last seen near The Ridge at about 10.30am on Monday (December 12).

"David has olive skin, is 5’5” and of medium build. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a beanie hat, black jacket, blue jeans and white trainers. He was also carrying a grey backpack.

Advertisement Hide Ad