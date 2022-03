Officers have said they are concerned 16-year-old Gemma who has gone missing from her home in Horsham.

In an urgent appeal, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We’re concerned Gemma Parsons, 16, who is missing from her home in Horsham. She is about 5’3”, of very slim build, with long bright red hair and wears a nose ring.

"She is believed to be wearing a green jumper, dark jeans and pink Crocs. Please dial 999 if you see her."