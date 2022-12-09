Police have issued an urgent appeal as an East Worthing man is wanted on recall to prison.

#WANTED | Have you seen wanted man Damien Gilbert? The 29-year-old from East Worthing is wanted on recall to prison. Damien is white, 5’ 10”, has brown hair and is of broad build. He has links to Brighton and Hove. If you see him, call 999 and quote serial 192 of 18/09.

29-year-old Damien Gilbert is said to have links to Brighton and Hove and anyone who sees him is urged to call 999.

In a statement on social media today (Friday, December 9) Sussex Police tweeted:

