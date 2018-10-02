Did you see a young boy being attacked in Uckfield?

Police would like to talk to a woman who saw an attack on a young boy in Uckfield.

At about 3.20pm on Thursday, August 30, a 15-year-old boy was assaulted at the town’s Luxford Fields, suffering cuts, scratches and bruises.

A fair was going on at the location that day so Sussex Police believe there will have been several witnesses. A woman did shout at a young girl suspected of being involved to stop or she would call the police. Unfortunately the woman’s identity was not known at the time.

If you were there and saw what happened, or if you are that woman, please contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 581 of 31/08.

No arrests have been made at present but enquiries are ongoing.