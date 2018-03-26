Did you see hit-and-run which put pedestrian in hospital?

Police investigating a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Uckfield High Street, in which the vehicle failed to stop, are seeking witnesses and also asking the driver to come forward.

The incident happened around 2.15pm on Wednesday, March 7, at the High Street’s junction with the B2102 Bell Lane. It involved a blue car travelling north which, after pausing briefly at the scene, then drove off.

The pedestrian, a 54-year-old woman, suffered bruising, concussion and rib and leg injuries. She was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, and detained overnight for treatment and observation.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information relating to this collision is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 703 of 07/03.