The Dieppe International Kite Festival took place in Normandy over the course of last week (September 8-16).

Established in 1980 and the largest of its kind in the world, the Dieppe International Kite Festival takes place every two years and unites over a thousand professionals from five continents on Normandy’s beautiful Alabaster Coast in France.

Dieppe International Kite Festival

This popular event is free to attend and, thanks to the range of activities on offer, there’s something here for everyone – including children and disabled visitors.

Wander around the exhibitions, try a kite-making workshop and watch demos of different types of kite in action, from sports to traditional.

There is also a grand parade, organised this year by Cambodia, as well as traditional music, dancing and street theatre, so this year promises to be spectacular and colourful event!

