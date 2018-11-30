Dieppe students crossed the water to commemorate World War One centenary

A group of young students from Dieppe visited East Sussex to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

The students travelled to England to pay their respects to the fallen men of the First World War, and found it poignant to mark the Centenary year.

The students were met bright and early at the Port by Lewes Councillor Robbie Robertson and headed straight off to Seaford Cemetery.

They were met by Seaford Town Council’s mayor Linda Wallraven, young mayor Dom Avey and deputy young mayor James Jenkins.

The group had a full packed day including meeting the mayor of Brighton, Cllr Dee Simson.

One of the trips took them to Newhaven Fort and dining out on the nation’s favourite, fish and chips before heading back to Dieppe later in the evening.

The groups team leader, said: “Well, well, well, it was a great day.

“It was a very special day and we loved this day.

“Thank you for your welcome, for mayors’ gift, and for the meeting with the young mayor and the young deputy. You’re wonderful.”

Deputy young mayor, James Jenkins said: “The day was brilliant and it was lovely to meet with other like minded students from another Country.

“Dominic and I will stay in touch with the group and have been told that they will invite us over to Dieppe in the near future. We would love to visit them”.

Last year, Dieppe’s Youth Service asked for young people from the town if they would be interested in becoming members of a group called Collectif devoir de mémoir, which translates to The memory duty collective.