Director and producer share film career tips with Horsham students

Collyer’s Head of BTEC Creative Digital Media Production Rebecca Moon, explained: “The workshop looked at how to get ‘industry ready’ with the students actively engaged in a fantastic talk given by director Geoff Cockwill and producer Mike Watts.”
The group asked searching questions and were able to get an insight into what life is like to work as film industry professionals, while exploring how to create contacts and network.
Head of A level Media Jonathan Nunns said: "This event was ideal. A focussed and precise presentation from professionals, targeting the training, skills, attitude, and approach needed by students entering a complex and fast-paced industry.”
Rebecca Moon added: “Having talks by respected, top industry professionals is essential to growing our students’ aspirations and practical pathways into this field. The students were able to ask direct questions and get answers to bust the myths.
“Colossal thanks to Mike and Geoff, who demonstrated that they genuinely care about helping the next generation by giving such a compelling and honest talk, helping our students to get one step closer to working in the real world of media.”