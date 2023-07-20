Disability Open Day at K2 Crawley 'most successful ever'

This year's Disability Open Day at K2 Crawley was enjoyed by more than 250 children, young people and their families.

Managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Crawley Borough Council, and thanks to funding from shortbreaks for disabled children and young people, the leisure centre saw over 60 families take advantage of the wide range of free and accessible activities on offer – showcasing its drive to offer inclusive facilities for everyone.

Visitors of all ages and abilities enjoyed activities such as trampolining, climbing, indoor short tennis, swimming lessons, wheelchair rugby, inflatables and soft play, multi-sports and much more.

One visitor, Nadia, whose six year old son has autism, attended the event on Sunday and commented: “I was really blown away by the activities put on for everyone. It opened up some really honest conversations with my son, who hadn't ever sat in a wheelchair, so normalising that for him was lovely. All of the staff were just so patient, encouraging and caring.”

Jon Hodgson, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “This year’s Disability Open Day was the 'most successful ever' and we’re delighted to have received so much positive feedback from the local community who attended on the day.

“We are focused on breaking down barriers in physical activity and making a real difference to support families with disabilities, so the open day has been another step forward in showcasing our support and inclusive offering within our local community.”