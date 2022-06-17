Disabled passenger dies after fall at Gatwick Airport's North Terminal

The incident happened after the man and his wife had landed at the airport on an easyJet flight.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “I can confirm that South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to reports of a person having suffered a fall and injury at Gatwick North Terminal at approximately 12.50pm yesterday (15 June).

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service. Sadly despite the best efforts of all those who attended a man died at the scene.”

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “A number of our cabin crew provided medical assistance to a passenger in the airport terminal building at Gatwick whilst waiting for paramedics to arrive.

“Unfortunately the passenger sadly later passed away. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.”

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “This is a sad and tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family of the deceased.

“A member of Wilson James staff was waiting when the aircraft arrived and was in the process of disembarking the three PRM passengers when the incident occurred.

"Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident as has been claimed. It is normal for one staff member to disembark three passengers who require assistance by taking them one at a time the short distance to the waiting buggy.

“A formal investigation is currently under way and it would not be appropriate to comment further.”