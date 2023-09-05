Disabled People's Day - you can make a difference in Chichester

If you’ve ever felt that you would really like to make positive changes to disabled members of your own community, now’s your chance.

Disabled People’s Day falls on Wednesday 13th September and to mark the occasion, VAAC and Chichester District Council have come together to host an event at the council’s offices in East Pallant, Chichester. This forms part of Chichester District Council’s continued commitment to improve access, services and opportunities for the disabled people in the district.

The event will provide an excellent opportunity for local people with disabilities to join in and contribute to a debate about what positive changes are required in our community for the better and to consider if those attending would like to form a new Chichester District action group. All disabled people and carers are welcome to attend the event and offer invaluable insights into their daily lives in the community.

Kerenza Holzman, from Operation Access said: “Are you tired of having limited access to services and businesses in Chichester, have you experienced poor customer service or felt ignored or dismissed as a disabled person? Well, come and join a new Chichester based group fighting for better access rights for those with physical and sensory disabilities. If you are disabled, a carer, friend, family member or anyone passionate about making a difference in the lives of disabled people in Chichester – we need you! Join Operation Access, meet new people and make a difference!

So, if you want to make a positive impact on the lives of local disabled people, whether physical and/or sensory, then this is your chance to make your voice heard in an understanding environment. The event runs from 11am to 1pm. Lunch will be provided following the meeting to give you the chance to meet and chat with like-minded people and maybe even make new friends!

If you know someone who you think may well benefit from this initial event, please help spread the word.