Disabled pupil in Seaford climbs Mount Snowden

A young girl with a disability has conquered a mountain raising nearly £500 for her football team.

Olivia Bennett, a pupil of Chyngton Primary School in Seaford climbed Mount Snowden in Wales this summer.

The ten-year-old suffered from meningitis at 18 months old and was left with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardio Syndrome (POTS).

POTS is an autonomic dysfunction of the central nervous system that can cause many symptoms such as fatigue, intolerance to sports and dizziness to name a few.

Alongside school, Olivia plays football for Seaford Town’s Disability Team.

She plays in weekly matches and enjoys the company and inclusion that the team provides.

To raise awareness of her condition as well as funding new jackets for her team Olivia decided to take on a challenge.

The family have a connection to the area around the 3,560ft Mount Snowden and decided this would be the ideal location.

Toger with a team of four family members, her mum, sister, sister’s boyfriend and aunt, Olivia hiked the mountain in just a short 5.5 hours.

Despite the cold wet and foggy conditions, the team was determined to reach the summit and did just that.

Olivia raised £479 which was well above her target.