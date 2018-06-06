Disabled young footballers enjoy a day to remember

Brighton and Hove Albion’s official charity teamed up with Lewes Castle Rotary Club to hold a half-term football tournament for local young people with a disability.

Albion in the Community (AITC) is the largest provider of football opportunities to people with a disability in the area and its 30 regular sessions are attended by around 300 people a fortnight.

The charity organised a fun half-term tournament for players from its inclusive sessions, which are open to anyone living locally who has a disability and take place at venues throughout Sussex.

More than 30 players took part in the event, which was held at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy and was funded by a donation from members of Lewes Castle Rotary Club.

Each player was given a medal and a panel of Rotary members selected five players of the day who received a certificate.

Phil Broom, who organised and ran the event for AITC, was delighted with how the day went and keen to pass on his thanks to Lewes Castle Rotary Club for its support.

He said: “It was fantastic to see so many young people enjoying playing football. It costs us between £1,800 and £5,000 a year to run one of our fortnightly sessions and it is only as a result of receiving such generous support from Lewes Castle Rotary Club that we were able to hold this additional tournament during half-term.

“We are incredibly grateful for their support and it was brilliant to welcome some of the members along to the tournament so they could see for themselves the hugely-positive impact that their generosity has on our junior players.”

Lewes Castle Rotary Club president Nick Sanceau said: “Most people become members of Rotary clubs because of their desire to give something back to the community they live in and that is certainly true of Lewes Castle Rotarians, who threw themselves wholeheartedly into team managing and refereeing at the tournament.

“We had a really enjoyable and rewarding day and it was an absolute pleasure to support AITC and see so many younger members of the community having such a great time.”

For information on AITC’s football sessions for people with a disability – or how you can support the charity’s work – email: disability@albioninthecommunity.org.uk