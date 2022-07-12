'Discarded batteries' blamed for dustcart fire near Horsham

The fire started in a waste collection truck doing its rounds in Cedar Drive just after 9am on Friday (July 8).

Three fire and rescue crews arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, which was believed to have been caused by discarded lithium ion batteries.

Horsham District Council said the waste collection crew were unhurt.

Fire broke out in a dustcart in Southwater on Friday

In a joint statement, Toni Bradnum, cabinet member for recycling and waste, and Southwater North councillor Billy Greening praised the fire crews for taking ‘immediate remedial action to prevent a situation which could have been so much worse’ as well as thanking the council’s waste and recycling team for clearing the street in such a short time.

Toni Bradnum added: “Thanks also to the whole of the recycling and waste team who did a brilliant job clearing the street ensuring everything was back to normal in such a short time.