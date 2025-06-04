Discover all the joy of the cello at the Festival of Chichester

Chichester Cello Day offers a chance to enjoy, discover and explore all the pleasures of the cello in a special event for this year's Festival of Chichester.

Running on Sunday, June 15 from 10am-4pm, it’s all happening at Cloisters, University of Chichester, College Lane, PO19 6PE – a day where you can all join together and make music in a cello orchestra.

Organising it all is Professor Laura Ritchie, from the University of Chichester: “This promises to be a fun day of musical discovery and challenge,” she says. It is open to all ages and abilities: parts will be provided suited to your level. For further info, contact Laura at [email protected]. The participant fee is £35.

Laura explained: “A cello day is a time to come together and make music and have fun and do all the things that cellos love to do but don't tend to get to do either when you're learning on your own or in an orchestral setting. Sometimes we get stuck playing the bass line or you have to wait for a very long time for your chance to really shine. But this is a time to come together, playing fun music with lots of people who are also cellists and to create some of the sort of cello magic that sometimes you feel like people put a lid on – especially when you're in an orchestra and you have to do what you're told and play just your part!

“But I really want to get the music off the page and get the sound alive. We are promising freedom of sound and expression and really the chance to explore – an affirmation of the music that we all have within us as we come together as a community of cellists.

“It is very open. If you are a beginner, as long as you're happy to stay for the day and you're aware that this is a ten to four commitment, I will make sure you have a part to play even if it’s plucking a few open strings and somebody else is playing the composition and doing crazy things. I'll make sure that your part is at your level and that everybody can take part and be a valued member of the group.

“I'm hoping there will be a couple of dozen. There will be people who have never made a sound before and also a couple of people who are very accomplished players. There's also a family of cellists coming along. They're all quite beginners but it is going to be great fun.”

The 2025 Festival of Chichester is delighted to welcome Edward Cooke Family Law as its principal sponsor. The Festival is generously supported by Chichester City Council, firm friends to the Festival since its inception.