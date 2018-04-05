Discover secrets of life in the Ouse Valley

Tales From The Riverbank is the title of a talk at the next meeting of Lewes History Group on Monday, April 9.

It’s being given by Ian Everest, who will present old photographs and cine film that offer a glimpse of some of the less well-known aspects of life in the Ouse Valley between Lewes and the sea.

Areas of interest will include the agricultural, industrial, aviation, sporting and artistic heritage of the area. His talk will look at the area where his great-grandfather moved to in the late 1880s and where many of his farm labourer ancestors toiled on the land.

Ian’s interest in the history of the Sussex countryside dates back to his childhood, which was spent living on a 1,000-acre downland farm on which his father worked. In his teenage years, Ian worked on farms in the Ouse Valley before attended Plumpton Agricultural College in the late 1960s.

After further practical farm activity, he worked at a farm animal-disease research centre before entering into farming related commercial activity.

In 1987, he had a change of direction when he became manager of Newhaven Fort and prepared the scheduled monument for opening to visitors the following year.

Prior to this he had started researching his family history and this on-going activity led to the development of a number of Sussex-related local history talks.

The meeting is at King’s Church, Brooks Road, Lewes. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm and all are welcome. The talk will last 90 minutes. Admission is £1 for members, £3 non-members with free refreshments. Visit Leweshistory.org.uk/meetings