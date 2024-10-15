Discovered on TikTok and touring with Dear Evan Hansen - Eastbourne's Sonny Monaghan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sonny Monaghan is loving the buzz of touring with Dear Evan Hansen after being discovered on TikTok.

The Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning Best Musical is playing at the Theatre Royal Brighton from October 15-19. It will also be at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, from January 21-25 – a golden opportunity for Sonny who comes from Eastbourne where he went to Gildredge House School.

The point is that it is a show that really touches people: “It is a show that clings to people. The show does have a hold on people long after they have seen it. The story is just incredibly moving and very emotional and it's a story that's just so relatable. It's a great story but the characters all just humans and they are humans at their most flawed. It's very realistic. It is not sugar coated. In fact, it's the opposite and as much as it has got a very modern edge to the show and a modern feeling, it feels like a show that really does appeal to all people of all ages. In the audience last night in the front row there was quite an elderly couple and they were absolutely loving it.

Sonny Monaghan (contributed pic) | Sonny Monaghan (contributed pic)

“It’s set between high school and multiple different home locations and there is also an online space where some scenes take place. Evan is a 17-year-old in the US and he suffers from social anxiety which is rather crippling. His quirks are very on show. He is hypersensitive to his surroundings and the way that people perceive him. There is an element of coming of age about the story and the way that all the relationships develop. But it is giving nothing away to say that all stems from a lie that he tells. You see all these relationships develop around that initial lie and it spirals out of control. He does not lie out of malice and I think that the audience will grasp that but a lot stems from that.”

Some people's perceptions are based on the original production or the movie: “But the way that we have directed it has been slightly different in tone. I feel that in the original production Evan would have been considered slightly more on the spectrum than we are portraying him. We have really been focusing on his anxiety more.”

Sonny had an unusual route into the show. The casting team collaborated with TikTok during the audition process, inviting TikTok users who were interested in being cast in the production to upload a video of themselves singing any number from the show. The team then reviewed all submissions and invited those they felt could be a part of the cast to participate in the formal audition process. More than 2,000 videos were submitted and of those, 36 TikTok users were invited to in-person auditions. Sonny was cast in the ensemble, and as alternate Evan (performing the role at every matinee performance) as a result of the TikTok collaboration.

“The song I did was Words Fail. It is one of the three biggest songs that Evan sings in the show, and really the song is the climax of everything that happens in the show so it's got much more of an acting edge. I wanted to show that I understood the character rather than just singing songs that sound pretty and in a way it's the hardest moment in the show. So I submitted it and I got an email back a couple of weeks later saying that I was being invited to the in-person auditions and then after that it was basically like a normal audition process.

“I'm just loving it. I am just absolutely buzzing with the show.”