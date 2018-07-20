Dismay among campaigners as concrete plant decision looms

Campaigners in Newhaven are devastated by the latest announcement by East Sussex County Council, saying they are once again being ‘dumped on’.

The Brett Aggregates concrete plant application for an area near Tide Mills, which has already seen more than 1,000 objections, a petition with nearly 4,000 signatures and a mass beach demonstration, will be decided next Wednesday (July 25).

County council officers this week recommended that the controversial scheme should be approved.

Emily O’Brien, a spokesperson for local group Community Action Newhaven, said the council’s analysis of the Brett application is “deeply flawed and completely inadequate” and said if the scheme is given the go-ahead, the group will challenge in court.

She said: “This site is next door to beautiful and fragile Tide Mills and is earmarked for ‘clean and green’ development – so how can they allow a 60ft concrete and aggregates plant? You don’t get much more dirty or more environmentally damaging.”

A protest to encourage county councillors to say ‘No’ will take place at County Hall in Lewes at 9.15am next Wednesday (July 25), directly before the decision meeting. Residents who want to take part are invited to bring banners or simply turn up.