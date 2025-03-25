Dismay at proposed cutbacks to Stagecoach's 51 bus service

People won't be able to get to work on time and older folk in villages will be cut off entirely if a vital bus timetable is slashed virtually in half.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The No 51 bus currently runs half-hourly from Eastbourne to Tunbridge Wells via Hailsham, Horam, Heathfield, Five Ashes, Mayfield with alternate services to Rotherfield. Operators Stagecoach now plan to run the service hourly saying operating costs make it unviable.

A petition has been set up in Mayfield calling for the half-hourly service to be retained. Petition founder Erin Wigham is calling for East Sussex County Council to work with Stagecoach to maintain the current half-hourly service between Hailsham and Tunbridge Wells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says many locals from Heathfield and Horam rely on the No 51 as it's a more energy-efficient and cheaper way to travel. Erin goes on: "Taking the bus is also an accessible way for elderly, disabled and people who don't or cannot drive to travel. "However, Stagecoach has announced that it will be changing the bus route and altering the bus frequency from half hourly to hourly from Sunday, March 30. This is not ideal for these groups if they have to wait in the cold for an hourly bus service- especially as it's frequently late. "If things change, we can keep our half-hourly service. Please take action now so the company hears the voices of the people as they do not respond to complaints about their service."

51 Stagecoach Bus

Joel Mitchell, Stagecoach South East managing director said: "We absolutely don't want to be reducing the frequency of buses on route 51, but with less than one passenger per mile between Hailsham and Tunbridge Wells, we can't sustain the financial loss of continuing to offer a 30-minute daytime frequency along that section of the route.

"The County Council does provide financial support for journeys that are less well used. This includes support for the Sunday and Bank Holiday frequency between Heathfield and Tunbridge Wells as well as some evening journeys after 7pm, and a school-time bus. The daytime service on Mondays to Saturdays is offered on an entirely commercial basis.

"Sadly the 51 has not covered its operating costs for many years. Because we are here to look after our communities, we have always absorbed this loss, but last year the 51 lost around £1 million - sadly that's not sustainable - but it's a difficult decision because we know it will have some impact on people who use it. "We want to be able to keep frequencies as high as possible because we know that gives people the flexibility and helps make the bus a more attractive option. But we need people to use the buses more often to be able to keep frequencies high. "We've been able to retain the 15-minute frequency where demand is

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

highest between Hailsham and Eastbourne. Although we can no longer offer buses every 30 minutes north of Hailsham, we're pleased we're able to continue to offer a regular service that's sustainable and more reliable and which we hope will continue to meet the needs of everyone who uses this route."

On Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council's website, Christopher posted: "This service is vital for people of all ages to travel to Tunbridge Wells and Eastbourne. We are trying to reduce the number of cars on the road and be more green. Many people do not have an alternative."

Ali said: "I live in Horam and work in Heathfield. I have to be at work at 8.45 am. The only bus I will now be able to take leaves at 7.05 am and the next isn't until 8.50 am."

And Mia from Horam writes: "I use this bus to get to my hospital placements otherwise I'd have no way of getting there. This change means I have to wake up one and a half hours earlier for my shift." The petition has already achieved almost 1,500 verified signatures. To make your views heard visit: change.org/p/stop-stagecoach-from-changing-the-51-service-to-eastbourne-to-hourly-from-half-hourly?recruited_by_id=Dec774b0-feab-11ef-9299.

Susan King

Senior Reporter

Sussex Express

Mobile 07976 800 195