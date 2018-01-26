Disruption as train hits ‘obstruction’ on the line

Rail services between Brighton and Eastbourne are delayed this afternoon (January 26) after a train hit an unidentified ‘obstruction’.

Southern Rail said the 11.22am service from Ore to Brighton was delayed at Falmer, after the driver reported the incident.

Network Rail engineers are on site, the rail operator said, where safety inspections are taking place.

A Southern spokesperson said: “Due to a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Eastbourne and Brighton, the line towards Brighton is disrupted.

“Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 2pm.”

As a result of the incident, Brighton to Ashford International services will start and terminate at Eastbourne in both directions, and Hastings to Brighton services will start and terminate at Eastbourne in both directions.

Southern said rail tickets are valid on Brighton & Hove buses between Brighton and Lewes.

For those travelling towards Brighton, Southern advises passengers to travel towards Haywards Heath via Lewes, and change for a service towards Brighton.