Disruption on train services between Eastbourne, Lewes, and Brighton

There has been delays on the rails this morning (September 26) between Brighton and Eastbourne due to an alarm stopping a train.

National Rail says all lines have now reopened (10.51am) between Eastbourne and Lewes after a train got stuck at Hampden Park.

According to the rail operator, an alarm sounded on the 0924 Eastbourne to London Victoria service, causing the train to come to a stop at Hampden Park.

As the fault could not clear, it caused a blockage out of Eastbourne.

However, the train was eventually moved out of the way and services are now able to move on from Eastbourne.

National Rail says it anticipates disruption in the area until around 1pm.

Passengers are advised to check online before travelling.