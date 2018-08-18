Ditchling archery club invites villagers to add a new string to their bow

Ditchling Archery Club has launched a recruitment drive to try and entice new members from the mid Sussex village.

A recent check through the membership list revealed that none of the club’s fifty archers currently lives in Ditchling.

Chairman, Peter Humphreys, is determined to change that .

Mr Humphreys said: “Some of our members shoot at county level and even at national level and like the rest of us are proud to spread the name of the village far and wide.

“I was amazed when our membership secretary pointed out to me we are currently, as far as members go, a Ditchling-free zone.

“We’re a friendly bunch and would encourage anyone living in the village, whether they’re experienced archers or total novices to join the club and shoot with us at the recreation ground.”

The club is running a beginners’ course spread over three Saturdays starting on Saturday, August 25, with a guarantee that by the end of the course, everyone will be hitting a target at 20 yards consistently.

The course is run by qualified coaches, one of whom is Phil Varden, the club’s longest-serving member.

Mr Varden said everyone is welcome no matter how young or old.

He said: “Age is no barrier, we have members ranging from eight to 80, it is a sport you can enjoy at any ability.

“You can shoot for fun or you can compete at a club or county level.”

John Grout is another long-standing member who is now into his fifth decade with the club.

He believes archery is a sport that is perfect for all the family.

Mr Grout said: “I have shot for years with my son and we’re enjoying ourselves out in the fresh air.

“It’s a relaxing and at the same time challenging sport.

“Ditchling has one of the best fields in the country with that wonderful backdrop of the South Downs.”

The club shoots outdoors every Sunday morning and Wednesday evening from April to September at Ditchling Recreation Ground and indoors at various venues during the winter.

The thriving archery club includes compound, recurve, recurve barebow and longbow archers.

Many of the members have represented Sussex in county matches and have had success as individuals representing the club in their own right.

The club has the benefit of a county coach, an archery leader and a number of experienced archers to help with development of newcomers to the club.

For more information visit www.ditchlingac.org.ukukbeginners-courses