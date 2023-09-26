BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m

Ditchling Climate Action Network Bike Swarm

On Saturday 23rd September, members of Ditchling and Hassocks community met to raise awareness of the dangers of the stretch of road joining the two villages.
By Melanie NelsonContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A large number of people set off from Ditching School and slowly cycled or walked together to Hassocks in a bid to encourage East Sussex County Council to improve road safety along the Keymer Straight.

In 2018 a Sustrans report recommended that a new cycle and footpath, separated from the road by the hedge, be constructed. Since then there has been no action by East Sussex County Council, inspite of increasing use of the road. Concerns remain over the dangers to cyclists and pedestrians using the road, many of whom are school children, from fast traffic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Approximately 100 members of the community attended the event and made the journey by bike or on foot from Ditchling School to Hassocks Saturday Market.

Most Popular
Maria Caulfield addresses the bike swarm Maria Caulfield addresses the bike swarm
Maria Caulfield addresses the bike swarm

Local MP Maria Caulfield also attended the event to show her support, along with local councillor Sarah Osborne.

The bike swarm was a huge success in raising awareness of the current safety issues of the road between Ditchling and Hassocks and putting pressure on the Council to take action.

A concerned Ditchling parent at the event reported: "My son used to cycle from Ditchling to Downlands School but I stopped him after another parent told me they'd seen a car speed right up to his back wheel and stay there all the way down the Keymer straight. It's just too dangerous".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another bike swarm participant exclaimed: “It felt great to come together with our children and our community to highlight the dangers of the Keymer Straight and show how many people want to be walking or cycling more, if the road was made safer”.

If you would like to sign our petition to improve safety on this stretch of road please visit

https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/improve-safety-on-the-keymer-straight-now

Related topics:HassocksEast Sussex County CouncilCouncil