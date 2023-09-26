Ditchling Climate Action Network Bike Swarm
A large number of people set off from Ditching School and slowly cycled or walked together to Hassocks in a bid to encourage East Sussex County Council to improve road safety along the Keymer Straight.
In 2018 a Sustrans report recommended that a new cycle and footpath, separated from the road by the hedge, be constructed. Since then there has been no action by East Sussex County Council, inspite of increasing use of the road. Concerns remain over the dangers to cyclists and pedestrians using the road, many of whom are school children, from fast traffic.
Approximately 100 members of the community attended the event and made the journey by bike or on foot from Ditchling School to Hassocks Saturday Market.
Local MP Maria Caulfield also attended the event to show her support, along with local councillor Sarah Osborne.
The bike swarm was a huge success in raising awareness of the current safety issues of the road between Ditchling and Hassocks and putting pressure on the Council to take action.
A concerned Ditchling parent at the event reported: "My son used to cycle from Ditchling to Downlands School but I stopped him after another parent told me they'd seen a car speed right up to his back wheel and stay there all the way down the Keymer straight. It's just too dangerous".
Another bike swarm participant exclaimed: “It felt great to come together with our children and our community to highlight the dangers of the Keymer Straight and show how many people want to be walking or cycling more, if the road was made safer”.
