Ditchling pub raises £5k for football charity

A charity that uses football to benefit people across Sussex has received thousands of pounds thanks to a Ditchling pub.

The Bull has donated £5,000 to Albion in the Community – the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion.

It comes after the pub announced its ‘long-term partnership’ to raise funds and awareness for the charity in November.

Staff and customers started fundraising in December with the £5,000 generated via a carol night, profits from the ticket sales of its New Year’s Eve party and a discretionary £2 service charge on food bills during the month.

Owner of the pub Dominic Worrall said: “We’re overwhelmed by the support given to this fundraising initiative by our customers and so proud of our amazing team for getting behind it and helping us to reach this fantastic total.

“AITC has been very supportive and the work it does using football as a force for good for so many people across Sussex has inspired us to keep fundraising.”

Mr Worrall became the owner of The Bull in 2003. It has a strong focus on supporting the community and has raised some £60,000 for charity since he took over.

Fundraising during December has long been a tradition. Last January it donated £1,500 to Downlands Community School, in Hassocks, and £1,500 to Brighton-based charity Amaze after £3,000 was raised in December 2017.

Speaking of the £5,000 donation, corporate fundraising executive at AITC Lynsay Josephy said: “It is fantastic to be working with The Bull and it has been great to see the enthusiasm with which staff and customers have already shown their support for our work.

“Having seen how much support The Bull has given to good causes in the past I fully expect the partnership to go from strength to strength over the coming months.”

She added: “To get off to such a brilliant start is amazing.”

AITC provides football opportunities to inspire and engage people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds across Sussex.

It says it worked with more than 40,000 people in 2018 and now offers some 30 regular sessions for people with a disability and provides free weekly football and mentoring to young people living in areas of deprivation.